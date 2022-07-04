BitcoinHD (BHD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $151,889.00

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $492,470.57 and approximately $151,889.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00153766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00806993 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00083964 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016131 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

