bitCNY Hits Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $3.56 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

