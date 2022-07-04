Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Cut to C$11.25

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.10.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.77 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 22.71%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.96%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

