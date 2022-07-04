BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.17 on Thursday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

