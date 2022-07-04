Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Update

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

BMEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 34,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $407,578.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,365,342 shares in the company, valued at $51,336,421.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,339,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 56,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 62,056 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMEA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,150. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.