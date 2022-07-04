Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Update

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.
BMEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.
In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 34,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $407,578.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,365,342 shares in the company, valued at $51,336,421.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BMEA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,150. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
