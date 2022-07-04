Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Increased by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $6.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,049. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $372.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

