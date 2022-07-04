Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 74,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 143,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.05. The company had a trading volume of 109,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.10 and a 200 day moving average of $258.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

