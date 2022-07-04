Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

American International Group stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $52.02. 158,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,089. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

