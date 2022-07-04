Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $16.09 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.8% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after buying an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

