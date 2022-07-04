Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,272 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.34. 431,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,531,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

