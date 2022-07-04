Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $3.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an underperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $32.61.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.44). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.