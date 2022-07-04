Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.23. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
