Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,487 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Bath & Body Works worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.88. 293,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

