Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 620 ($7.61) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 520 ($6.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.62) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.38) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 525.71 ($6.45).
AV opened at GBX 401.60 ($4.93) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 419.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 424.60. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The company has a market cap of £11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14.
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
