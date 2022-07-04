Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 620 ($7.61) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 520 ($6.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.62) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.38) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 525.71 ($6.45).

AV opened at GBX 401.60 ($4.93) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 419.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 424.60. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The company has a market cap of £11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14.

In other Aviva news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 4,565 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,418.35). Also, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380.38 ($6,600.88).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

