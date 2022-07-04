Bank of America Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $287.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $298.10.

Shares of FDX opened at $223.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.9% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 234.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 8.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

