Banano (BAN) Reaches One Day Volume of $99,837.00

Banano (BAN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $99,837.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00165780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00785104 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00085154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,704 coins and its circulating supply is 1,367,681,885 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

