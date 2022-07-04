Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 23,720 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,720 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $288,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 899.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $125.70. 9,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,771. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -739.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $293.20.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.43.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

