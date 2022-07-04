Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 207,438 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,501,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,438 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.70% of Snap worth $413,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,592,969.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,777,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

