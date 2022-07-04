Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $914.78 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,803,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,778 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.61% of Zoom Video Communications worth $914,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 109,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.60. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,860 shares of company stock worth $6,080,506. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

