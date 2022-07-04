Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $676.04 Million Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,302,509 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 9.53% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $676,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,533,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,071,000 after buying an additional 21,352,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,143,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,307,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,961,000 after buying an additional 6,754,325 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,307,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,788,000 after buying an additional 6,754,325 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,687,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNA remained flat at $$2.38 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 719,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658,225. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

DNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

