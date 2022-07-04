Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,115,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 483,482 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.80% of Axon Enterprise worth $566,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.23. 10,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,345. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Axon Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.