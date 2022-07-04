Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 473.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871,658 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Analog Devices worth $374,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.91. 176,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,037. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.68.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

