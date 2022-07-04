Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 643,735 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,124 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 643,735 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $220,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BAP traded up $2.58 on Monday, reaching $122.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,603. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $142.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $991.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $3.9382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

