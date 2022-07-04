Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of AVGR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.48. 4,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,230. Avinger has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 185.01% and a negative return on equity of 143.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

