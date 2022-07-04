Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,147,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $127,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,386.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

AVEM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.62. 2,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,211. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.