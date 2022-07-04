Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Augusta Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,803. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Augusta Gold has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

