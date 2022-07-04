Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $0.73 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSSF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597. Assura has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.