Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.60.

TROW stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.31. 34,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,041. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

