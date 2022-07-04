Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,166,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 280,877 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.64. 64,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,799. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71.

