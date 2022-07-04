Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 2.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $21,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 55.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 23.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 146,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average of $124.75. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

