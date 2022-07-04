Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 440 ($5.40).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 450 ($5.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.28) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.40) to GBX 360 ($4.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Ascential stock opened at GBX 262.60 ($3.22) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 293.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 331.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.60).

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

