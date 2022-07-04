Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) PT Lowered to GBX 360

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 440 ($5.40) to GBX 360 ($4.42) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of AIAPF stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Ascential has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

