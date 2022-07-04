Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Graco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Graco by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Graco by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Graco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,409. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.26. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

