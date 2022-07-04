Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Everspin Technologies makes up about 0.0% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Everspin Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,572,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 764.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 798,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 706,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,407,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,933. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $101.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.27. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

