Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,506,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,923 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

WST stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $307.74. 13,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,958. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

