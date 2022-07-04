Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $3,627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 114.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of AOS traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.03. 30,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

