Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 564 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PB traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,785. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

