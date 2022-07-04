Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €6.20 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.60) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AT1. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.17) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €7.30 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.43) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.71) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.66) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR:AT1 opened at €3.01 ($3.20) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €4.27 and its 200-day moving average is €4.96. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €3.30 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of €7.02 ($7.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.