Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Up 18.9%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 18.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 534,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,671,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Several research firms have commented on AR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.29.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.97. The stock has a market cap of C$173.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$134.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.2924445 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.