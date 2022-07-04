Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Up 18.9%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 18.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 534,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,671,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Several research firms have commented on AR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.29.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.97. The stock has a market cap of C$173.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84.
In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile (TSE:AR)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
