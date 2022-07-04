Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for about 4.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Ares Capital worth $27,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 240,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

