Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

APYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

APYX traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,606. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 30.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apyx Medical (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.