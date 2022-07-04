AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.47.
Shares of NYSE APP opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -184.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.60. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.
In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $914,943,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AppLovin by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after buying an additional 1,355,435 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $91,349,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,699,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after purchasing an additional 791,261 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
