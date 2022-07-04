Apexium Financial LP Has $410,000 Stock Position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP owned 1.38% of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.18. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,058. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

