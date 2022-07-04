Analyzing MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) & Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) and Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MultiPlan and Emtec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 2 0 2.67 Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A

MultiPlan presently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.54%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Emtec.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and Emtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan 8.63% 6.99% 1.99% Emtec N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MultiPlan and Emtec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $1.12 billion 3.14 $102.08 million $0.16 34.31 Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MultiPlan has higher revenue and earnings than Emtec.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Emtec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MultiPlan has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emtec has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MultiPlan beats Emtec on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MultiPlan Company Profile (Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Emtec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emtec, Inc. provides industry-specific transformative digital solutions in the United States, Canada, and India. The company offers advisory services in the areas of profitability and cost management, project management, and organizational change management, as well as cloud technologies preparation services. It also provides customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, enterprise performance management, and human capital management applications, as well as collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development, and application managed solutions; and infrastructure and analytics solutions. The company primarily serves federal, state, and local governments as well as customers in the consumer goods, energy/utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, technology, and education markets. Emtec, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

