Analyzing MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Mullen Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 5.47 -$1.54 million N/A N/A Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 5.46 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -1.64

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mullen Automotive.

Risk & Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.69, meaning that its stock price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MGT Capital Investments and Mullen Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -290.61% -445.52% -97.49% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -138.52%

Summary

Mullen Automotive beats MGT Capital Investments on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments (Get Rating)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Mullen Automotive (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.