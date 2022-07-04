Analysts Set BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) PT at $48.88

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other BRP Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $274,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,006.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,059 shares of company stock valued at $596,033 over the last three months. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRP opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

