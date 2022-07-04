Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Short Interest Update

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 31,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,500. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth $28,672,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $4,987,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.