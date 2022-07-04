American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get American Well alerts:

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $145,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,509,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 16,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $60,595.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 523,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,465.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,736 shares of company stock worth $1,516,577. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,593,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in American Well by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 92,206 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWL stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. American Well has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $12.56.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Well will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.