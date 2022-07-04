American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

American International Group stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. American International Group has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

