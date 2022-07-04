Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
ALVO opened at $9.55 on Friday. Alvotech has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $14.04.
Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.
