Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVOGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

ALVO opened at $9.55 on Friday. Alvotech has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

Alvotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

